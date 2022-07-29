Partly cloudy skies consume much of our area due to some upper level moisture. These clouds have sparked a couple of droplets for our northern counties, but most of it is being absorbed before reaching the surface.

Temperatures reached into the low 100s today due to early breaking of some clouds around peak time today. Some of our counties were cooler in the upper 90s.

This weekend will feel similar to this week. Hot and dry conditions are stamped for our forecast with no let up of the upper level ridge pattern.

August may be beginning, but the heat is far from ending for the Concho Valley. Remember to stay cool by limiting your time outside.