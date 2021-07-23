KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Friday, July 23 2021 5PM

KSAN Weather

A high of 99 degrees was reached today, but things are going to get hotter going into the weekend. More above normal days in the triple digits are in the forecast with plenty of sun.

A upper level high is expected to increase in strength to our East, which will help fuel the atmosphere with dry air (sinking air). Rain chances are not in the forecast for the weekend.

Staying hydrated throughout the day can help decrease your chances of getting overheated or having a heat stroke. Wearing sunscreen can protect your skin from UV radiation.

All these factors can help you stay safe in the summer heat. Find cool ways to stay cool with the family. Creating a water slide or running through the sprinklers are some ways to stay cool, especially if you are unable to go to the pool.

Sunny

San Angelo

99°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.