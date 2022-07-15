Hot weather with sunny skies were the theme today. After rain yesterday, most of the Concho Valley saw hot weather ranging from the low 90s into the low 100s.

Winds will be out of the East tonight but will eventually calm out into the overnight hours. This will result in some good radiational cooling similar to early this morning. Clearing skies and calm winds lead to our morning lows dropping into the 60s.

Upper level pattern will remain stubborn, as a high pressure system is expected to shift into our region next week. We could see excessive heat advisories and warnings into midweek due to the hot weather. The best way to beat the heat is to stay out of it if possible.

In addition, staying hydrated if outside or creating a cold compress for outside work. Dry air will filter in due to subsidence from the high pressure, so rain chances are very low.

Overall, July has been above average and based on model guidance we will see more above average days.