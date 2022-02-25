Cold weather is in the forecast with another night in the 30s and upper 20s. Clouds have moved into the forecast and will persist throughout tonight. We will see overcast skies tomorrow with the a chance to see some showers and freezing rain for our southeastern counties.

Things wrap up by Saturday afternoon, with temperatures rising into the lower 40s. Sunday will be about 20 degrees warmer in the 60s with sunny condiitons.

A upper level ridge will build back in the forecast. An associating high pressure system will move into our region and deliver subsidence and southerly flow for warmer temperatures.

Temperatures rise into the 70s next week.