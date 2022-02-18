Today was a cooler start with morning lows in the low 20s . We warmed up quickly into the 50s and maintained there due to some solid cold air advection.

The weekend will warm up into the 60s and 70s with increasing cloud cover as a high pressure moves East ahead of our next system. The tightening of the pressure gradient in the atmosphere will allow Sunday to be breezy and cloudy.

Monday will top out as the warmest day due to the ridge pattern, but a upper level low moving across Texas. Monday we could see some shower activity in our counties.

Tuesday a strong arctic cold front moves in bring a blast of cold air into our region. While mixing in with atmospheric moisture, we could see a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Models have not fully grasp precipitation amounts so we will monitor it through the weekend.

We turn cooler behind the front with temperatures in the 40s.