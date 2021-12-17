A cold front to our North has started lifting some showers and storms to the northeast. We could see the overrunning of the cold front as it passes over the warm front, bring warmer air and moisture. Showers and storms will fire up tonight into overnight continuing into Saturday.

Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for McCulloch county and portions of Menard and Kimble counties . These areas are under our Category 1 outlook for severe weather. Most of the strongest cells are forecasted to be East of our area, but it is possible that these counties could see a severe storm or two.

Main threats with these storms are gusty winds, lightning, and quarter-size hail. Most of the rest of the Concho Valley is not expected to see any strong severe storms overnight. Saturday, widespread rain is possible with higher chances for our eastern and southern counties.

Saturday afternoon showers linger ahead of the next low pressure system giving a chance for a snow-rain mix Sunday a.m. Higher elevations in Crockett county could see more accumulation, but temperatures are looking to be too warm at the surface for sticking for most of the Concho Valley.

We remind our viewers to stay off the roads during that time due to risk of injury or personal harm. If temperatures drop at the surface, more sticking or accumulation could happen, but should not be more than a inch thick.

Things warm up for the week of Christmas with temperatures turning warm. Stay tune to KSAN News for all local weather updates.