Windy weather returns into our area with a red flag warning for Saturday. The red flag warning will begin at noon and end at 7 p.m. Dry weather, low humidity, and low dewpoints will help keep conditions favorable for fires.

The weekend will transition to a hot weekend. A high pressure system will allow temperatures to climb into the 90s into the start of next week. A low pressure system is expected to push North of our area that could bring a slight chance of a shower or too.

However, models have left Monday into Tuesday mainly dry. Better guidance for rain seems to come in for Tuesday evening with the second low pressure system that will be farther south than the previous one. If moisture increases, we could see some showers or storms.

We will cool off a bit behind the cold front that comes Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the 70s before returning into the 80s by next Friday.