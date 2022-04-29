Cold front arrives tomorrow. Models are hinting a shower or storm is possible to filter in early ahead of the system. I will keep light chances for now with better chances Sunday.

Storms and showers are expected to track across our area Sunday night bring severe weather into our region. The Storm Prediction Center has some of our counties in a Slight Risk and others in a Marginal Risk for Sunday evening.

Main impacts include gusty winds, lightning, hail, and isolated tornado (low risk). Best storm chances seem to be for our southern and eastern counties as a line of storms move in. Models anticipated a couple of cells moving into our region and splitting as they approach Tom Green. However, if the storm cells remain linear in movement, we could see elevated chance of stronger storms and more rain for Tom Green.

For now, I will monitor the cold front movements. Depending on the timing of its arrival, could result in less or more rain for certain areas.

Temperatures remain warm Tuesday-Thursday but cooler. Clouds continue to stay in and out of the forecast into next week.