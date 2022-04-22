Clouds remained in the forecast into this morning. We saw brief breaks in cloud cover however moved back in to keep temperatures in the upper 80s. A Wind Advisory was issued at 1 p.m. today and will expire into the 3 a.m. to gusty conditions.

A low pressure system is moving through the plains out of the Four Corners Region of the U.S, thus has created stronger wind speeds. Wind gusts are between 35-50 miles per hour.

Saturday will be cloudy with gusty winds ahead of the next approaching cold front. Storms will start to develop out West and could reach our western counties such as cities of Ozona early morning tomorrow. The front will bring convection and additional lifting to carry over a chance for severe weather for Saturday night.

For now, most of our area is under a Marginal Risk Saturday and Sunday. Impacts include gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail. All these impacts are possible tomorrow evening into Monday afternoon.

The good news is that most of our area could see between 0.50 to 2 inches of rain. With the rainfall, the possibility of localized flooding is possible this weekend into Monday. We want to remind our views to Turn Around and Don’t Drown and Never Drive Through Flooded Roads.

Temperatures will be cooler Saturday in the 80s and eventually drop into 70s Sunday and 60s Monday. Monday expected to be the coolest day due to the increasing cloud cover and cold air advection.