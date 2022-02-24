Clouds have finally broke for our area allowing us to reach the low 40s this afternoon. The cold air will persist throughout tonight into the weekend. Cold air advection will still be dominate over our region with the main driver (upper level trough) moving East.

Friday morning will be similar to this one, with cold temperatures and wind chill values in the teens. This also opens the door for re icing of roadways. When commuting tomorrow, make sure to take it slow. When traveling over bridges, slow down your speed. You will not be able to see black ice.

Friday will have highs in the 40s with wind chill in the teens. We will see partly cloudy skies however with warmer temperatures than today

This weekend we will warm up into the 60s and then the 70s next week.