KSAN STORM TEAM SANTA TRACK DECEMBER 24, 2020

Your KSAN Storm Team is tracking Santa’s movements all over the world. He was last seen in London, England and will make his way to the United States in the next couple of hours.

One way you can help Santa, is leaving out yummy cookies and milk or hot chocolate. He been working hard today and he loves when you consider him.

Also, leave something for the reindeer too. They love apples, carrots, and crackers. However, remember to break the crackers up a little, because they will be busy and and it makes them easier to eat.