The KSAN Storm team is watching the potential for a light winter mix early in the morning on Tuesday December 10.

Right now, it looks like the best chance for the winter mix is over the Big Country area and along and north of I-20. Yet, there is still a slim chance for winter mix over an extreme northern portion of the Concho Valley.

Right now impacts look very minimal, even in the Big Country area.

Stay tuned to the KSAN Storm Team for continued updates on this developing storm system.