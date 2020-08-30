KSAN Storm Team News Saturday August 29, 2020 10PM

Summer heat is still present across the Concho Valley, but there are changes ahead in our forecast. We continue to reach triple digits in our area until Monday and that is when the magic happens.

A cold front is expected to push through our area on Tuesday. We may even start seeing rain and thunderstorms on Monday evening into the early mornings of Tuesday. Rain chances are greater on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A trough will dig deeper into west central Texas, which will allow us to continue to see chances of rain into Wednesday and even early Thursday morning. This will create enough lift to spark thunderstorms across our area, along with the increase in upper level moisture over West Texas.

Then, we will see things dry out for us as we head into next weekend. However, it will be cooler in a way because we will only see temperatures in the low 90s.

