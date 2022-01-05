Get ready for another cold front to swing through the area tomorrow morning. This front will bring windy conditions and daytime highs into the upper 40s.

We will start to warm back up over the weekend with highs climbing back into the upper 70s by Saturday. Another front swings through Sunday morning, dropping highs back into the 60s and 50s.

By the middle of next week, the pattern looks to bring us a chance for some showers. Right now confidence is good in both extended range model guidance for some showers across our area. For now we will hold rain chances at about 30% for next Wednesday.