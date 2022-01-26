It has been a very cloudy and cold day across our region with afternoon temperatures only reaching into the upper 30s. Tomorrow will continue to be on the cloudy side, but it will slightly warm-up.

The clouds that we have today will stick around our area on Thursday. The good news, is that it will be slightly warmer, with highs reaching into the upper 50s.

Another front swings through Thursday night, bringing a slight chance for a few light showers overnight. Behind the front we will clear out and warm-up heading into the weekend.