After another warm day across our area, our cold front finally arrived bringing windy and cooler conditions this evening. There is still a possibility that a few of our areas could see some winter weather on Thursday.

Thursday morning brings some really cold weather to our area, as morning lows dive into the low 20s. Feels like temperatures will be in the low teens to single digits during Thursday morning.

A few areas may see a light wintry mix or a few snow flurries throughout the day on Thursday. Highs will only climb into the upper 30s with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day.

We do not anticipate major impacts with winter weather on Thursday morning. Just be mindful that elevated roadways and bridges may become slick with light snow or ice accumulation.

Rolling into the weekend temperatures will slowly climb into the 50s by Saturday and Sunday. Another front is expected to arrive by Tuesday morning, dropping daytime highs back into the 50s by the middle of next week.