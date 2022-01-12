Daytime highs are on the rise for the rest of the week. Then, a cold front brings cooler air that will settle into our area this weekend.

We will climb into the low and mid 70s for daytime highs for the rest of this week. Morning lows will start out in the 30s on Thursday and Friday.

Then, a cold front swings through the area Friday night, bringing cooler air just in time for the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 50s, with a slight warming trend expected to start back up by Sunday.

Enter the KSAN Storm Code Sweepstakes

We are giving away a Severe Weather Safety Kit to one lucky winner. To enter to win, watch KSAN News at 6 and 10 PM for the daily code word. Today’s code word is: GRAUPEL. For full details on this contest visit the link above, or click contest on the banner at the top of the page.