Our winter storm is underway across our area tonight. We still have several more hours of winter precipitation to go overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.

This evening much of the area is experiencing a wintry mix, as temperatures across the area have fallen to or below freezing. We will soon begin to see a transition to sleet and snow over the next few hours.

We will start our Thursday morning with snow showers across the region. These will come to an end by the afternoon hours, with clouds and cold weather sticking around.

Highs on Thursday will not make it above freezing, and will likely remain below freezing through Friday as well. The good news is that things will warm up this weekend with daytime highs climbing back into the 40s and 50s.

In the meantime, be prepared for dangerous travel conditions and a few power outages. If you do venture outside over the next couple of days, be sure to bundle up and stay warm.