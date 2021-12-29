It looks like December will close out being the warmest one on record for San Angelo. Then, temperatures take a dive heading into the new year.

Temperatures will remain above normal through Saturday. A few sprinkles are possible New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day, but most of us will remain dry through the next seven days.

The big story will be our next cold front arriving Saturday evening. This front will drop us below freezing into Sunday morning, with lows dropping to around 23°.

Daytime highs on Sunday will be in the low 50s. Temperatures look to rebound to the 70s by the middle of next week.