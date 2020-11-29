KSAN Storm Team Forecast Update Sunday, November 29, 2020

ConchoValleyHomepage.com
by: Brittany Lawrence
Cloudy conditions will continue on into the late evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 20s with chilly winds.
Next week looks very sunny with no rain in the forecast.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!
Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.