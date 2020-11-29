KSAN Storm Team Forecast Update Sunday, November 29, 2020

We are still seeing temperatures in the 40s across the Concho Valley, but by the early morning we will be in the the 30s. Tomorrow will be warmer than today's high of 45 degrees; however, we will only get into the 50s as a high for tomorrow.

You will need to keep the jacket through the week, especially during the early morning hours. Lows will be in the 30s and even some days in the 20s.