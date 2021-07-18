KSAN Storm Team Forecast Update Sunday, July 18 2021

Today was a hot day with highs reaching into the mid 90s. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies tonight. Winds will be out of the south east around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Some of the counties are starting to get some rain and storms from a low pressure system to our southwest. Day time heating also has contributed to some of this as well. Most of these storms have heavy rain and lightning associated with them.

More rain is in the forecast to find out more tune in to KSAN NEWS @ 10.

Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
