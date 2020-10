It was a beautiful day across the Concho Valley and the weather was nice. It was a great day to do outdoor activities and enjoy time with family.

A cold front will push through our area, dropping temperatures a bit. This will be a dry cold front, with no moisture or rain chances.

Winds will pick up ahead of the front, some of the northern counties are already seeing this trend. Expect clouds to move in tonight, and we will see a cloudy Monday