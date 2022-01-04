Hang on for the ride of up and down temperatures this week. We are on the downward trend heading into the middle of the week.

We will be slightly cooler on Wednesday with highs near 65° and plenty of sunshine. A cold front pushes through on Thursday morning, bringing daytime highs into the 40s.

We will have another warm-up into the first part of the weekend, with highs coming back up into the upper 70s by Saturday. Yet another front arrives on Sunday morning, bringing temperatures back into the low 60s and upper 50s to start next week.