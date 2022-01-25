Get ready for some big temperature changes over the next 24 hours. A cold front is bringing much cooler air across our region on Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s with a few light showers possible through the day. Some of these showers may mix with a little snow in our far northern counties. Rainfall and any snow amounts across the area look to be very light.

Another front is set to swing through Thursday night into Friday morning bringing another chance for a few light showers. Then the sun returns for the weekend, with highs climbing back into the 60s, before returning to the low 70s by the beginning of next week.