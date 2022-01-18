After a very warm day with highs in the upper 70s today, winter is about to make a return to our area. Then, it will turn warmer heading into the upcoming weekend.

Tomorrow brings a cold front to the area with highs in the 60s as the front pushes through in the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the north behind the front at 15-20 mph.

The cold air settles in Thursday morning, as a little moisture streams into the area. This will open the door for some light snow or wintery mix in some of our areas.

Right now, impact from this upcoming system looks to be minimal with mostly elevated areas receiving light snow accumulation. The bigger impact with this system will be the cold, with morning lows on Thursday in the low 20s with wind chills in the single digits.

The cold will hang on through the area through Friday. Then, we start warming back up into the 50s through the weekend.