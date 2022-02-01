After a very warm Tuesday it may be difficult to imagine winter weather across our area. Yet, a winter storm is expected to arrive to our area tomorrow bringing a wintry mix of weather.

A cold front will swing through the area on Wednesday, bringing much colder weather to our area. Late Wednesday morning will start with some rain showers, then by Wednesday evening we will start to see a transition to a wintry mix.

Then, early Thursday morning we will have a transition over to all snow across the area. Snow showers will come to an end by Thursday evening.

Travel across the area could become very hazardous Wednesday night, all day Thursday, and potentially into Friday morning. Be sure to prepare ahead of time for this upcoming storm and very cold weather.

With the potential for ice accumulation across the region be prepared for some power outages due to downed power lines and tree branches.