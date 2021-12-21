A warm up is on the way with temperatures expected to be well above average. In fact, we could possibly see temperatures 25-30 degrees above normal.

Tonight, clouds will break overnight allowing our temperatures to drop into the mid 30s. Tomorrow, we will see temperatures into the upper 70s.

We will stay dry as a ridge filters into the Centras U.S. A high pressure will stay to our south keeping subsidence over our region. Rain will be out of the forecast with eyes on the next system next week that cool down to the 70s.