It is about to turn cold overnight, but a warm-up is arriving this weekend. Then, temperatures will be back down to start next week.

We will start our Friday off on a very cold note with morning lows in the 10s and 20s. While Friday will start off on the cold side, things warm-up into the afternoon. South winds will bring in warmer air, helping temperatures rise into the 60s.

Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Then a cold front swings through Sunday morning, bringing highs back into the 50s and 60s to start next week.