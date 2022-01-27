The clouds that we have seen over the past couple of days are starting to clear out, just in time for the weekend. In addition to sunny conditions, we will see a warm-up over the weekend.

The clouds that have been with us for the past couple of days are starting to clear from north to south. Some clouds will linger across our southern regions, and a few light showers could be possible overnight. Then, clouds will clear the entire area on Friday morning, giving way to a sunny day.

The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Then, another front is set to arrive on Wednesday, knocking daytime highs back down into the 50 and 40s for the second half of the week.