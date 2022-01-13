We will see another warm day on Friday. Then a cold front swings through brining windy and cooler conditions for the weekend.

A fire weather watch will go into effect Friday afternoon for Coke, Sterling, Irion and Tom Green counties for elevated fire weather conditions. Dry and windy conditions on Friday afternoon will lead to dangerous fire conditions, where outdoor burning is discouraged.

After the front comes through, we will have a cooler day on Saturday with highs in the 50s. A hard freeze is possible Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s across the area.

Another warming trend is expected to start up again by the beginning of next week. Then another cold front is expected before the upcoming week is out.

