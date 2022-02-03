The winter weather may be over for our area, but the cold is not leaving just yet. A wind chill advisory is in effect until Friday morning at 10 AM.

It will be a very cold night tonight, with lows dropping near 11ºF. Factor in the wind and feels like temperatures will be near zero, or below zero tomorrow morning. Hypothermia can develop if precautions are not taken.

We will warm above freezing Friday afternoon with highs in the middle 30s. Plenty of sunshine returns to the area over the weekend and into next week, and that will help warm us back up into the 50s and 60s for daytime highs.