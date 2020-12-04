KSAN Storm Team Forecast Thursday December 3, 2020 10PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the holiday season continue, the Concho Valley gets a taste of some cold weather. We will see the 30s for much of the late evening hours, so its best to stay inside to keep warm from the cold weather.

Early morning temperatures are expected to be below freezing, so wearing layers will help with the wind chill and cold temperature. The skies will be mainly clear tomorrow but the cold air will still stick around with a high in the upper 50s tomorrow.

This weekend looks dry, except for Saturday were there is a slight chance for some showers. Things clear out quickly for Sunday, and highs return back into the 60s for next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.