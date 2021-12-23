Record breaking temperatures is the big weather story across our area this week. The days ahead will continue to feature well above normal temperatures, with plenty of sun.

We broke another record daily high temperature today at Mathis Field in San Angelo. Today’s high of 85° breaks the previous record of 83° set back in 1955.

We will expect to see more warm weather over the weekend, with record highs once again in jeopardy. Highs on Friday are expected to be near 86°, with the record high of 87°.

Christmas day will see highs near 86°, with the record high standing at 79°. Sunday will be another very warm day with a high near 87°, with a record high of 83°.

Thanks to increasing clouds, highs will slightly cool next week into the upper 70s. Then, a few isolated showers are possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.