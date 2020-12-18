KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Thursday, December 17, 2020

We are almost a week away from Christmas and we about to see a slight warming trend here in the Concho Valley. Then, it looks to turn cool just in time for Christmas.

We will have another cold front approach the area on Friday night, bringing increased cloud cover, and an isolated chance for a shower, mainly for our eastern counties. Then, we cool down into the 50s for Saturday, before rebounding to the 60s on Sunday.

Next week starts out slightly warmer, with daytime highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. It will be Christmas Eve when our next cold front moves through the area, bringing daytime highs back to the 50s and possibly 40s by Christmas.