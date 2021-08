Things are continuing to remain dry for much of our region on this Thursday. This dry pattern will continue to stick around for the next several days.

This weekend will be very different than the previous one, with more sunshine in the forecast and warmer temperatures. Daytime highs this weekend will reach into the middle and upper 90s.

The sun will stick around through much of next week, with temperatures continuing to rise. Daytime highs next week will once again rise into the upper 90s.