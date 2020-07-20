KSAN Storm Team forecast – Sunday, July 19, 2020

Sunday’s afternoon temperatures were a little closer to normal for this time of the year. We will expect near normal daytime highs over the next seven days.

Through the next week, expect mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the middle to upper 90’s. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on Tuesday and Saturday, as moisture increases across the area.

The greatest chance for showers and storms will be over our southeastern counties. The majority of us will remain mostly sunny.