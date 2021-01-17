KSAN storm Team Forecast Sunday January 17, 2021 10PM

We will see some above average temperatures before some showers. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for tomorrow. This is a result of a upper level ridge and inflow of warm air into our region via southerly winds.

A cold front moves in Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing some showers and some lingering showers into the rest of the week. Moisture continues to stick around our area after the cold front passage.

Another upper level low builds in the Baja region of California and with it the southerly winds bring additional moisture before another cold front on Thursday evening.

Temperatures go back into the 70s by the end of the week and clouds stick around through the week as well.

The weekend looks rainy and even stormy for Texas after another cold front barrels through bring enough instability to have some precipitation in the Concho Valley.