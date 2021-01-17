KSAN storm Team Forecast Sunday January 17, 2021 10PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will see some above average temperatures before some showers. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for tomorrow. This is a result of a upper level ridge and inflow of warm air into our region via southerly winds.

A cold front moves in Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing some showers and some lingering showers into the rest of the week. Moisture continues to stick around our area after the cold front passage.

Another upper level low builds in the Baja region of California and with it the southerly winds bring additional moisture before another cold front on Thursday evening.

Temperatures go back into the 70s by the end of the week and clouds stick around through the week as well.

The weekend looks rainy and even stormy for Texas after another cold front barrels through bring enough instability to have some precipitation in the Concho Valley.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.