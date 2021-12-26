Another day, another record high broken. We broke another record daytime high in San Angelo today. More warm days are ahead of us, but then a cool down is on the horizon.

Today’s high of 89° in San Angelo, breaks the previous record high of 83° set back in 2005. So far this month we have set 7 new daytime high records.

With daytime highs continuing to be in the 80s through Tuesday, we are on track to have the warmest December on record in San Angelo. Daytime highs will only cool slightly into the 70s for the latter half of next week.

A bigger cool down looks to arrive at the beginning of the new year. With highs on Sunday likely to be in the low 50s.