KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday September 26, 2020 6PM

Seeing temperatures in the 90s may have you questioning if we are really in the Fall season. We were pretty warm today but we only got up to a high of 90 today before we saw temperatures dip back into the 80s.

Sunday will be another hot one. We will see temperatures sneaking into the upper 90s and some areas may even dip into the low triple digits. Sunny days are in our future even with a pretty strong cold front moving through early Monday morning.

Sunday evening will have some breezy conditions across the Concho Valley. These conditions will continue into Monday and into Monday evening. We will see a drop in temperatures on Monday, with temperatures getting only in the 70s.