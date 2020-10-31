KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday October 31, 2020 10PM

Tonight is the night for tricks and treats, so lets see whats bubbling up in the weather lab. We are seeing more of a fall pattern across the Concho Valley. A weak cold front comes through tonight, but it will not bring rain or affect temperatures greatly.

However, temperatures are expected to get in the 40s tonight. This will help create the spooky atmosphere. If you all for graveyards and ghosts, having clear skies tonight will allow you to see them more clearer. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the week into next weekend.