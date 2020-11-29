KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday November 28, 2020 10PM

KSAN Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are still seeing temperatures in the 40s across the Concho Valley, but by the early morning we will be in the the 30s. Tomorrow will be warmer than today’s high of 45 degrees; however, we will only get into the 50s as a high for tomorrow.

You will need to keep the jacket through the week, especially during the early morning hours. Lows will be in the 30s and even some days in the 20s.

A upper level high will build into our region, which will keep things quiet and sunny for the remaining of the week.

Next weekend will have highs in the 50s and 60s mainly with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.