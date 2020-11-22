KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday November 21, 2020 6PM

Clouds are expected to move back into the area tonight with that cold front passage through our area. In fact, some areas may see some isolated showers during the overnight hours into Sunday. Cloudy conditions will continue through much of the day and even into Monday.

Another cold front, this one dry mainly, will push through the area on Tuesday evening bringing cooler temperatures for your Wednesday. There is not a chance of rain with this cold front passage.

On the other hand, the weekend looks promising for some showers. The action would start Friday with a low chance of showers, then picking up to 20 percent by Saturday. This cold front will be stronger and accompanied with an upper air disturbance which will help rain chances .

Thanksgiving looks warm and nice with no rain in sight.