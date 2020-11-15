KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday November 14, 2020 6PM

KSAN Weather

Some areas saw some light rain over the overnight hours, but most of you saw plenty of cloud cover to start your day. Things have cleared out for the most part, however, another cold front is expected tonight.

This front will be dry, so there is little to no chance of moisture influence. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by Monday morning. Winds will turn from westerly to northerly.

A ridge will continue to build in the upper level atmosphere, which will help keep things quiet for the rest of the week. It is best to expect mainly 70s for highs this week, but next weekend may be our next back chance of rain if models hold up.

Tropics are still very active this year, and we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Iota. This storm is still soaking up the warm waters of the Carribbean. Models have it intensifying by next week into possibly a Cat 3 Storm.

Tropical Storm Iota is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.

