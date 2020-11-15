KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday November 14, 2020 10 PM

Temperatures have turned chilly as a cold front approaches the Concho Valley. After the cold front moves through, temperatures will only get up to the upper 60s tomorrow.

After the front, things turn warm and clear into the rest of the week.

Tropical Storm Iota is gaining strength and moving very slowly in the Caribbean. It is expected to impact portions of Central America, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

This storm may even reach to a Cat 3 by Monday, but it will remain far away from the Gulf of Mexico. So, there is no threat to Texas.