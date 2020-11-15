KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday November 14, 2020 10 PM

Temperatures have turned chilly as a cold front approaches the Concho Valley. After the cold front moves through, temperatures will only get up to the upper 60s tomorrow.

After the front, things turn warm and clear into the rest of the week.

Tropical Storm Iota is gaining strength and moving very slowly in the Caribbean. It is expected to impact portions of Central America, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

This storm may even reach to a Cat 3 by Monday, but it will remain far away from the Gulf of Mexico. So, there is no threat to Texas.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

