KSAN Storm Team forecast – Saturday, July 4, 2020

Happy July 4th! We made it to 101° this afternoon with sunny conditions. Things are about to change for us here in the Concho Valley.

We will have one more day of 100° heat on Sunday, with a slight chance of an isolated evening storm. After Sunday, a weak weather system will move through the area, bringing clouds and some heat relief to the area until the middle of next week.

After the middle of next week, things will turn dry and hot once again with sunny summertime conditions for the Concho Valley.