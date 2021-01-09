KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday January 9, 2021 6pm

Things are about to get cold and snowy for much of the Concho Valley. Things will start to play out at midnight, when some cold rain kicks in for much of San Angelo. Snow and icy will filter in for portions of our northern counties.

After midnight, most of the precipitation changes over to snow and spreads throughout the Concho Valley. The Big County is expected to see at least 4-6 inches with 8 inches possible for elevated areas.

The San Angelo will see about 3-5 inches for the heart of the city and a isolated of 7 inches for elevated areas.

Things turn back sunny for the rest of your week with some chilling morning lows.

Make sure you tune into KSAN Storm Team, where we have you covered for all your local weather.