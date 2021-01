Sunday is looking very nice with highs expected to be in 60s. Lows to night will get chilly as those low level clouds move out of our area. Lows will be in the lower 30s.

Looking ahead things get rainy for midweek. Rain chances are expected Tuesday through Friday. Some areas may see more showers than others, but we welcome the rain because it is needed here.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s this week.