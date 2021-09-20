KSAN Storm Team Forecast Monday, September 20 2021 10PM

SAN ANGELO-- Central is entering its second consecutive week coming off a loss, after falling to No. 9 5A Division I Amarillo Tascosa 46-28.

The Bobcats (2-2) are taking away the positives from their back-to-back matchups against ranked opponents. Central head coach Kevin Crane said, "When you play good teams, it exposes your flaws and weaknesses, and it gives you a chance to correct them."

One of the things coach Crane has been impressed with has been the play of his offense, specifically the offensive line. In week 4 the Bobcats racked up over 400 yards of total offense, throwing for 275 while rushing for 143.

Ultimately it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Rebels high-powered triple-option attack. "I thought our kids continued to fight, played a little bit better in the second half, but overall they're still trying to work and improve," said Crane.

Central is shifting gears with the start of District 2-6A getting underway against Frenship at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.

In the past, the Bobcats have owned Frenship winning all five meetings, four of those wins coming by at least 22 points.

The Tigers (3-1) are currently tied with the best overall record in the Little Southwest Conference alongside Midland Legacy and Odessa Permian. Central, Abilene, and Odessa are tied in fourth at 2-2, while Midland is in seventh at 1-3. However, this means nothing in terms of who gets in the playoffs. It's district records that matter going forward.

"It's a lot of fun to play our old traditional rivals," said Crane. "It's a great district and you never can take a week off. Every week is a dogfight and could come down to the fourth quarter. So we've go to be ready each and every week to play four quarters of football."

So far this season Midland Legacy has looked like the cream of the crop in 2-6A. The Rebels (2-2) were the only playoff team from last season in the district to beat Amarillo Tascosa and their lone loss came in a close battle against No. 16 Arlington Martin.

Here's a look at the rest of the way for Central:

9/24 vs Frenship

10/1 at Odessa

10/7 vs Midland

10/22 at Permian

10/29 vs Midland Legacy

11/4 at Abilene

Friday's matchup against Frenship is homecoming for the Bobcats.