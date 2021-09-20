KSAN Storm Team Forecast Monday, September 20 2021 10PM

Today we tied our record for this day in 1963 with a high of 102 degrees. Some of the Big Country and our northern counties were a few degrees warmer.
This was all due to the incoming cold front increasing the pressure gradient allowing increased warming. As the cold front comes through tonight, it will raise wind speeds and bring cooler weather.
A heat advisory is in effect for portions of our counties and Big Country, until 7 p.m. With these conditions, fire weather is elevated due to breezy conditions and dry weather. Even though we currently do not have any drought conditions for the Concho Valley, low relative humidity values make fire containment a issue.
A cold front will move through overnight tonight bringing gusty winds. We will see cloudy conditions into Tuesday and then we will see partly cloudy conditions into the afternoon. Temperatures for the next couple of days will be in the 80s.
A high pressure will be building back into the Rockies and move over into Central Texas. This will send temperatures back into the low 90s and reduce winds by the weekend.
Our next chance of showers could possibly come next week but models are inconsistent at the moment.
Enjoy the first taste of Fall!