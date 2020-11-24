KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, November 23, 2020

This week will have plenty of nice weather through our Thanksgiving holiday. There are also a couple of cold fronts this week, with a chance for isolated showers.

We will remain in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds through Thanksgiving. Our next cold front arrives on Wednesday morning, bringing clearing conditions and slightly cooler temperatures.

The second cold front will be on Friday morning, bringing a chance for some isolated showers into the weekend. This front will also bring daytime highs back into the 50s and 60s.