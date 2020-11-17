KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Monday, November 16, 2020

We have had a nice Monday across the area with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s. Much of this week will look the same, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s.

The rest of this week has plenty of sun and mild temperatures to come for us here in the Concho Valley. It is not until late this weekend that we see our next cold front come through the area.

Next week, our next cold front moves through the area, and this brings us a slight chance for showers, and much cooler temperatures.